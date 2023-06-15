Zoe Saldaña Laments ‘Avatar 5’ Postponement To 2031: “Great! I’m Gonna Be 53”

Zoe Saldaña knows what time it is.

News has broken that Avatar 3, the next installment in the franchise, has had its release date pushed back. Originally slated for next year, the film is now anticipated in 2025. That also means the sequels will be accordingly bumped into the future.

Saldaña, who plays the alien Neytiri, noted the new date on her Instagram story. Its caption said it all: “Great! I’m gonna be 53 when the last ‘Avatar’ comes out.”

She added: “I was 27 when I shot the very first ‘Avatar.'”

The intense CGI required for each installment has been blamed for the delays.

In response to the announcement, producer Jon Landau wrote on Twitter: “Each ‘Avatar’ film is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect. The team is hard at work and can’t wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025.”

If Avatar 5 does come out in 2031, director James Cameron will be 76. Sam Worthington, who plays Jake Sully, will be 54. Sigourney Weaver, who has played numerous roles in the series, will be 81.