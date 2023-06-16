You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Zimzon Zion Joins ALLBLK Series ‘Double Cross’ For Season 5

Headshot of Zimzon Zion
Zimzon Zion Monica Vera

EXCLUSIVE: Zimzon Zion has joined the cast of ALLBLK’s Double Cross as a series regular for Season 5. He will portray Detective Tate, a noble man with a strong sense of morals and ethics.

As Deadline revealed exclusively on Thursday, Double Cross was renewed by the AMC streamer for an all-new season alongside other hits Terror Lake Drive, Wicked City and Hush.

From the sibling writing duo Christel and Howard Gibson, Double Cross follows the vigilante “Wonder Twins,” Erica and Eric Cross, played by Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan respectively, as crime fighters who continue their crusade against child trafficking no matter the cost. This season the duo is faced with a case hitting extremely close to home as Eric’s newborn son is kidnapped. Meanwhile, the twins discover a bus full of elementary school children has mysteriously vanished. With the stakes higher than ever it will take a village to get everyone home safely.

Zion is a Swedish actor and Fitness model whose breakthrough role was in the film Freedom where he played Conor, a young man suffering from PTSD after a car crash. He is also known as Delta on the Swedish television series, a role he had for 5 seasons.

He is repped by Zee Griffin.

