Joshua Rogers Joins Zealot Creative Marketing Agency As VP, TV And Streaming

EXCLUSIVE: Joshua Rogers has been appointed as VP, TV and Streaming at Zealot, the award-winning advertising company creating trailers and marketing materials for studios, networks and streaming clients, Deadline has learned.

Richard Melé, Zealot SVP of TV and Streaming

An award-winning creative director, writer, producer and filmmaker, Rogers joins from the advertising and design agency Buddha Jones, where he worked for 15 years, most recently as Head of TV/Streaming. During his time there, he was responsible for overseeing campaigns for such award-winning series as The Mandalorian, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Fargo, Emily in Paris, The Americans, Silicon Valley, Girls and Mr. Robot, among others. Also of note was his oversight of the agency’s A/V brand image and launch campaigns for such streaming services as Disney+, FX on Hulu, AMC+ and HBO Max, to name a few.

“Joshua came to us at a time when we were looking to expand our TV and Streaming division in a rapidly changing marketplace,” said Richard Melé, who was recently upped to SVP of TV and Streaming at Zealot. “His distinctive work cuts through the clutter and his incredible range of skills have combined to make him the go-to choice, not only to launch the biggest shows, but entire networks. I look forward to working with him every day.”

Remarked Zealot President Mark Berridge, “Not only is Joshua an industry-leading marketer, he’s also the perfect cultural fit for our business, which is founded on values of cutting-edge creativity, collaboration, and respect. We could not be more excited to have Joshua join the team.”

Added Rogers in a statement to Deadline, “I have long admired ZEALOT’s unique creative voice in our industry, and I’m honored to join this exceptional team. Right now, networks and streamers have more opportunities and challenges than ever, and they’ll continue to inspire us to innovate and grow. Together, our goal is to collaborate alongside the very best clients in the business, maintaining ZEALOT’s reputation as the premiere destination for the most stylish, elegant, and effective marketing creative.”

Based out of New York, Los Angeles and London, Zealot last year nabbed 28 Clio Entertainment Awards for excellence in marketing and communications, also being named Promax Agency of the Year.