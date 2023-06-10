Zachary Quinto On ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 Cameo & Working With Kim Kardashian: “I Was Really Impressed”

Zachary Quinto recently revealed he will have a cameo in the upcoming twelfth season of American Horror Story and got to work with Kim Kardashian.

The Star Trek actor opened up about sharing the screen with Kardashian who stars in the series dubbed Delicate.

“I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her,” Quinto told People during an interview at the Tribeca Film Festival. “She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice.”

Quinto praised Kardashian saying “she seemed really in her element” adding, “And I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness.”

He continued, “I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”

Kardashian revealed she was joining the Ryan Murphy anthology series in April and she would be co-starring with Emma Roberts.

Although Kardashian is new to the AHS franchise, she will be surrounded by familiar faces. Quinto was in the first season back in 2011 known as American Horror Story: Murder House and returned the next season in American Horror Story: Asylum. The Heroes alum was most recently seen in American Horror Story: NYC, which was Season 11.

Roberts was first seen in American Horror Story: Coven (2013) and would go on to also star in Freak Show (2014), Cult (2017) and Apocalypse (2018) where she reprised her role of Madison Montgomery from Coven. The Scream Queens star was most recently in American Horror Story: 1984 back in 2019.