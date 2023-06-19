Anime Classic ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Set For Web3 Streamer Rewarded.tv

EXCLUSIVE: Yu-Gi-Oh!, the classic anime series, is headed to Web3 streaming service Rewarded.tv.

Five seasons of animated show will be made available for free on the platform, joining series such as Dragnet, Drink Champs and Luther. This follows a deal with Konami Cross Media, which produces the series and sells it in the U.S.

Viewers will be able to earn rewards, badges and digital collectibles by watching and sharing episodes. Rewarded.tv is available on smart TV devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku and on cell phones and the web.

“We are pleased to have Yu-Gi-Oh!, the king of games, available on the gamified Rewarded.tv experience,” added Mark Kirk, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Konami Cross Media NY, Inc.

“We could not be more excited to be bringing Yu-Gi-Oh! to the Rewarded.tv audience,” said Krish Arvapally, CEO of the platform’s owner Replay. “Replay is all about gamifying the streaming experience, to make watching movies and shows more fun and more rewarding. Yu-Gi-Oh! is the perfect fit.”

In July last year, Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Takahashi Kazuki (real name Kazuo Takahashi) was found dead aged 60 after he drowned snorkelling in Japan. Later in 2022, it was reported he died after attempting to assist with the rescue of three others caught in a rip tide.

Takahashi began as a manga artist in the 1980s and found success in 1996 when he created manga comic series Yu-Gi-Oh! and began serializing it in a magazine. He later outlined the rules for an accompanying trading card game.

The franchise grew to span several TV shows, manga spin-offs and video games and is now one of the highest-grossing of its kind ever. Notably, the trading card game, in which players face off against each other, has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s best selling.