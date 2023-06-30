‘You’ve Got Hotspot’: Principal Photography Wraps On Sony International Productions & Eagle Pictures’ Italian Romcom

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has wrapped in Italy on Sony Pictures International Productions and Eagle Pictures’ local-language romantic comedy You’ve Got Hotspot (Hotspot – Amore Senza Rete). From director Giulio Manfredonia (Si Può Fare, Qualunquemente, Rocco Schiavone), this is the first of five Italian projects that will see the partners equally involved in production.

Francesco Arca (Allacciate le Cinture, Gli Idoli delle Donne, Resta con Me) and Denise Tantucci (Tre Piani, Io e Mio Fratello) star in the pic co-written by Roberto Proia (Come non Detto, Sul Più Bello trilogy, Backstage – Dietro le Quinte) and Mauro Graiani (Poli Opposti, Copperman).

The story follows Tina (Tantucci), a young dancer with big dreams. While waiting for her flight at a London airport, she realizes that the application for a very important audition for the San Carlo Theatre in Naples is about to expire and she has 20 minutes to send the email, but the wi-fi connection at the airport is not working. Completely panicked, she notices the active hotspot of a certain Pietro’s (Arca) iPhone. Pietro is surprised to hear his name being shouted as Tina tries to locate him, but decides to share his password with her. A few weeks later, a message arrives on her phone: her wi-fi has connected to Pietro’s hotspot again. A fortuitous event or a sign of destiny?

Erasmo Genzini (Che Dio ci Aiuti), Anna Lucia Pierro (I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone, Mina Settembre) and Peppe Servillo also star with special participation by Rosalia Porcaro.

Shebnem Askin, EVP, Creative Production & Head of Sony Pictures International Productions says, “As we continue to expand our portfolio in Italy, we are delighted to produce You’ve Got Hotspot with Eagle Pictures in such an iconic setting as Naples and to work with Giulio Manfredonia – a talented director with an eye for comedy.”

Adds Tarak Ben Ammar, President of Eagle Pictures, “The beginning of this production partnership with Sony Pictures International Productions marks an important milestone for our company, which is also beginning to establish itself globally.”

The film was shot in Naples, Rome and inside the San Carlo Theatre.