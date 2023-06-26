Youth Climate Activists Feature Doc ‘This Is Planet Z’ In The Works With CreativeChaos & Above The Clouds

EXCLUSIVE: CreativeChaos, the production company behind Paramount+’s The Murder of God’s Banker, and Above the Clouds, which produced Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington feature film Lansky, have teamed up for a feature documentary about a group of youth climate activists.

This Is Planet Z follows a group of mostly young women of color who conceptualized, organized and mobilized youth across the United States to speak up and incite change. Their actions culminated in 7.5 million people striking on September 20, 2019, encouraging young voter turnout that influenced the 2020 presidential election and key races across the U.S.

The doc followed adolescents who were spurred into action when former President Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, effectively making the U.S. the only nation that abandoned its promises to curtail emissions.

CreativeChaos and Above the Clouds are planning a year-long effort of social action motivated around getting out the vote in 2024 with a dedicated focus on youth and social media.

This Is Planet Z will be sold by WME Independent.

Directed by Tom Donahue, This Is Planet Z is produced by Ilan Arboleda, Jeff Hoffman and Tom Donahue serve as producers. Russell Gray and Jessicya Materano serve as executive producers.

In addition to four-part docuseries The Murder of God’s Banker, about the mysterious death of Milanese banker Roberto Calvi, CreativeChaos is behind TCM’s King of Cool with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Martin Scorsese and Danny Strong, Max’s Bleed Out and Netflix music doc Los Tigre del Norte at Folsom Prison. It also produced mental health exposé Thank You for Your Service for Hulu and Casting By for HBO. It was founded by Donahue and Arboleda.

Above the Clouds is also behind Spider & Jessie, starring Mckenna Grace, Jojo Regina, Jesse Williams, Dacre Montgomery and Forrest Goodluck and was involved in Five Fingers for Marseille, directed by Michael Matthews.

“We are proud of our longstanding tradition for developing content that functions as a catalyst for change,” said Tom Donahue. Arboleda added, “This Is Planet Z is a testament to how a crop of young hopefuls can spark social disruption and help solve issues that threaten our future.”

Above the Clouds CEO and Producer Jeff Hoffman said, “The young leaders in this film dedicated their high school years to push elected leaders to take more dramatic action to save our planet from catastrophe. This film shows the power and impact that a small group of determined youth can have to influence climate policy and elections critical to climate action – and just how they did it.”