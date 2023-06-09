‘Young Rock’ Canceled By NBC After 3 Seasons

Young Rock has been canceled at NBC after three seasons.

NBC revealed the cancellation today, along with Grand Crew, while a decision has yet to be made on the future of American Auto. Separately, it picked up single-camera workplace comedy St. Denis Medical, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier, to series.

Season 3 saw quite a dip in linear ratings compared to the previous season, managing about 1.4M viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to live + same-day Nielsen data. Compare that to Season 2, which drew an average of 2.23M viewers and a 0.39 rating. Season 1 was by far the most-watched, averaging more than 3M viewers per episode and an impressive 0.62 demo rating.

The third season premiered in November 2022 and ended its 13-episode run in February.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family to playing football at the University of Miami, the show explores the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

RELATED: ‘Grand Crew’ Canceled At NBC After 2 Seasons

Johnson stars alongside Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui and Matthew Willig.

Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang and inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s life. Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewirtz serve as Executive Producers.

Young Rock is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.