‘You’: Penn Badgley Previews Fifth & Final Season Of Netflix Series In Teaser Trailer — Watch

Joe Goldberg himself (aka Penn Badgley) is giving us a glimpse of what’s to come in the upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix thriller series You, from Warner Bros. Television and studio-based Berlanti Prods.

The teaser was released Saturday during Netflix’s Tudum fan event. You can check it out above.

Part 2 of the London-set Season 4 ended with a full-circle moment for Joe who, joined by rich widow Kate, returned to New York where the series started in Season 1.

The series, which moved to the streamer from Lifetime after Season 1 to become a global Netflix original, has been growing its audience over the course of its first three seasons with more hours viewed through 28 days for each season than the one before it. Season four spent 5 weeks in the Global Top 10 English TV list, and reached the Top 10 in 90 countries.

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, in You, when a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

The series was developed by Sera Gamble, who served as showrunner for the first four seasons, and Greg Berlanti. You executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will serve as co-showrunners for the final season.

Berlanti, Gamble, , Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, Michael Foley executive produce.

In addition to Badgley, cast includes Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage and Ed Speleers.