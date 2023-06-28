‘Yellowstone’s Q’orianka Kilcher Signs With Silver Lining Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: After taking on a major recurring arc across multiple seasons of Taylor Sheridan‘s hit neo-Western drama series Yellowstone, actress Q’orianka Kilcher has signed with Silver Lining Entertainment for management.

Kilcher played Angela Blue Thunder, the business consultant hired by Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) to fend off Market Equities’ threats to both the Dutton Ranch and Broken Rock Reservation, in the Paramount Network show returning later this year for the back half of its fifth and final season.

The actress broke out at 14 years old with her turn as Pocahontas in Terrence Malick’s The New World, which had her starring opposite Colin Farrell and Christian Bale, and brought her a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Young Actress. She’s more recently been seen co-starring opposite Channing Tatum in the road dramedy Dog, directed for MGM by Tatum and Reid Carolin, as well as Paramount’s adventure comedy Dora and the Lost City of Gold opposite Benicio Del Toro and Eva Longoria, and the acclaimed Scott Cooper Western Hostiles alongside Jesse Plemons, Bale and Rosamund Pike.

Playing a major role alongside Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, Brian Geraghty and Dakota Fanning in the first season of TNT’s Emmy-winning period drama The Alienist, Kilcher has also been seen to date on series like Longmire (A&E/Netflix), The Killing (AMC/Netflix), Sons of Anarchy (FX) and Drunk History (Comedy Central).

Next up for Kilcher is the Adam VillaSeñor-helmed thriller Yesteryear, which she wrote, produced and stars in. The story there follows her character Alma Deswood, a Native actress living in Los Angeles who psychologically unravels in quarantine amidst the Covid pandemic, Black Lives matter protests and other world events.

Kilcher continues to be represented by Buchwald and attorney Eric Feig.