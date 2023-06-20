‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Season 2 Filming “Delayed Indefinitely” Due To Writers Strike

The latest show affected by the ongoing writers strike is 1923. Filming for the second season of the Yellowstone prequel was scheduled to start earlier this month in Montana but production has now been “delayed indefinitely.”

According to a report from NBC Montana, Butte Civic Center manager Bill Melvin said he was contacted by the production of the Paramount+ series that filming had been postponed as the WGA strike continues.

Filming for the sophomore season of 1923 was due to start on Monday, June 5, and according to Melvin, production is paying $75,000 a month to use the Civic Center through the end of the year.

Creator Taylor Sheridan was already eyeing two seasons for 1923 but Paramount+ officially confirmed a second eight-episode season earlier this year to finish off the saga starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

The series also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn and Julia Schlaepfer.