‘Yellowjackets’: Co-Creator Ashley Lyle Promises “Bonus Episode” Between Seasons

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Wait, season 2 of Yellowjackets isn’t over?

Apparently, fans can look forward to at least one more episode, though it’s unclear when it will air. In a Twitter thread Thursday, Co-Creator Ashley Lyle promised a “bonus episode between seasons” of the Showtime drama. Yellowjackets was renewed for a third season in December, before the second season premiered in March.

A spokesperson for the drama said no further information was available.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets came to an end over the weekend and drew 1.5 million total viewers over its premiere weekend based on Nielsen, comScore, and internal streaming data. The season 2 finale marks the second most-streamed Showtime original season finale ever, behind only Dexter: New Blood.

In a Twitter thread posted May 25, Lyle expressed gratitude toward her cast and crew for working their “absolute asses off” on a season that went to extremes — including with a surprise death at the end of the season. As a result, some fans weren’t too pleased with how she, co-creator Bart Nickerson and their writers decided to wrap things up on the drama about a team of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash in the wilderness.

“So I know some people really enjoyed the Yellowjackets finale…and some people …. did not. Is getting death threats a showrunner right of passage?” Lyle wrote on Twitter. “Because I can live without that one! But I would love to take a moment to thank everyone who came on this ride with us.”

