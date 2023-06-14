‘XO, Kitty’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Kitty Song Covey’s adventures in Seoul aren’t over yet. Netflix has renewed XO, Kitty for a second season.

In XO, Kitty, teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

Season 1 of the To All The Boys spinoff series has received a warm welcome on the streamer, coming in at No. 2 on the English TV List following its May 18 debut with 72.1M hours viewed in its first few days of availability. Since then, it has held a spot in the Top 10 for four weeks.

The series stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey. Also starring are Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) with Yunjin Kim (Jina), Sarayu Blue (Trina), John Corbett (Dan Covey), Michael K Lee (Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison) and Regan Aliyah (Juliana).

The half-hour dramedy, from the films’ Awesomeness and ACE Entertainment, is a spinoff inspired by the popular movie trilogy as well as the bestselling book series by Jenny Han, who is the TV series’ creator and co-wrote the pilot script with Siobhan Vivian. Han will serve as co-showrunner alongside Sascha Rothchild. The two executive produce the series with Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

Cathcart’s scene stealer Kitty character played a key role in the plot of the movies. In the first film, she found the letters her older sister Lara Jean (Lana Condor), a shy high school junior, had written to boys she had had crushes on and secretly mailed them, triggering all the follow-up events.

Awesomeness and Kaplan’s ACE previously developed Han’s popular novels To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (published in 2014), P.S. I Still Love You (2015) and Always and Forever, Lara Jean (2017) into the hugely successful film franchise for Netflix.