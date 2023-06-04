WWE Star Is Not Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Father, Second Set Of Tests Reveal

In a scenario straight out of Maury Povich, tests have proven that former WWE star Stan Lane is NOT the father of conservative Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

Lane recently agreed to take a second DNA test to prove that Boebert was not his spawn out of a brief affair with her mother. Lane and Boebert agreed last month to take a new DNA test after continued paternity claims by Boebert’s mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz.

“I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father. I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father—but certainly, that allegation is out there,” Boebert told The Daily Beast, which reviewed the test results.

The second test was done after it was revealed that a lab worker who took the original Lane sample was convicted of taking a bribe to switch vials on another test.

Lane, now age 69, met Boebert’s mother in the mid 1980s. They were both living in Florida at the time and working for Championship Wrestling.

Lane issued a statement on the end of the testing.

“This situation and the numerous false claims made against me over the years has been stressful for me and my family,” he said. “I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably. I and other close members of my inner circle have been dragged into this as well.”

Boebert agreed that things were at an end.

“It was kind of like ya, this is it, OK!” Boebert told Daily Beast. “He has been wrongfully attacked, and he doesn’t deserve that.”