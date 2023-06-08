‘Zero Day’ Netflix Series Starring Robert De Niro Suspends Production Amid Writers Strike

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s upcoming high-profile limited series Zero Day, starring and executive produced by Robert De Niro, has become the latest project whose production has been impacted by the ongoing writers strike.

With the WGA work stoppage in its 38th day and a potential SAG-AFTRA strike on the horizon, the cast and crew of Zero Day were sent home yesterday, Deadline has learned. The series, which has been filming in and around New York, has shut down for the duration of the work stoppage(s). Given the fluid situation, with writers on the picket lines while SAG-AFTRA is negotiating with AMPTP, there is no set return date, we hear. September has been floated as a possibility.

De Niro, who is currently presiding over the Tribeca Film Festival, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton and Edi Gathegi star in Zero Day, a six-episode conspiracy thriller from creators Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim and Michael S. Schmidt. Lesli Linka Glatter, president of the DGA which just reached a tentative agreement with the studios, is the series’ director/executive producer.

Zero Day asks the question, how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

At the center of the narrative is De Niro’s Mullen, a popular but complicated figure who is yanked back from retirement to head up a commission investigating a global cyber-attack.

Zero Day falls under Netflix’s deal with Newman’s Grand Electric Productions. Exec producers include Newman, Oppenheim, Schmidt, De Niro, Jonathan Glickman for Panoramic Media and Glatter, who is directing all episodes.

Mike Fleming Jr. contributed to this report.