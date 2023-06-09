You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘BMF’ Picket Line Incident Involving Writers & Line Producer Under Investigation

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Donald Trump Indictment Unsealed: Read The 37-Count Filing In Classified Documents Case
Read the full story

TCA Summer Tour Cancelled Amid Ongoing Writers Strike, DGA & SAG-AFTRA Negotiations

TCA

The Television Critics Association has officially cancelled its upcoming summer press tour as the WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA are at different points of negotiating new contracts with the AMPTP.

The studios are continuing to stall negotiations with the WGA. Additionally, the DGA has yet to ratify its deal with the studios and SAG-AFTRA just began discussing their deal.

“The summer 2023 tour is canceled. Even if the guilds and studios reach agreements in the coming weeks, we’ve come to the point at which it’s no longer feasible to organize the tour, never mind plan for our own travel,” a statement released to TCA members on Friday reads.

They added, “The Board will move forward with plans for our January tour, and we look forward to gathering with you all in the Los Angeles area then!”

The TCA Awards will move forward without an in-person celebration. Winners will be announced on August 7.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad