TCA Summer Tour Cancelled Amid Ongoing Writers Strike, DGA & SAG-AFTRA Negotiations

The Television Critics Association has officially cancelled its upcoming summer press tour as the WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA are at different points of negotiating new contracts with the AMPTP.

The studios are continuing to stall negotiations with the WGA. Additionally, the DGA has yet to ratify its deal with the studios and SAG-AFTRA just began discussing their deal.

“The summer 2023 tour is canceled. Even if the guilds and studios reach agreements in the coming weeks, we’ve come to the point at which it’s no longer feasible to organize the tour, never mind plan for our own travel,” a statement released to TCA members on Friday reads.

They added, “The Board will move forward with plans for our January tour, and we look forward to gathering with you all in the Los Angeles area then!”

The TCA Awards will move forward without an in-person celebration. Winners will be announced on August 7.