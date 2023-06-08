Dispatches From The Picket Lines, Day 37: Native American & Indigenous Writers Takeover At Disney, CW/WB Day At Warner Bros

The day that SAG-AFTRA began its talks with Hollywood studios over its own film and TV contract with a strike authorization in hand, picketing Writers Guild members on Wednesday hit up Disney and Warner Bros in Burbank.

The WGA West’s demonstrations were the only major ones today, after the WGA East was forced to scrap its planned picketing in New York City due to poor air quality because of smoke from a slew of wildfires raging in Canada. The guild later in the day said it will pause its demonstrations for the entire week due to the conditions.

Related Story WGA East Cancels All NYC Picketing For Rest Of The Week Due To Record Unhealthy Air Quality – Update

In Burbank, today began at Warner Bros, where by 10:30 a.m. the picket lines grew to about 100 people. Among those spotted were scribes from CW and/or WB Network shows including Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Dawson’s Creek, One Tree Hill, 90210, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, all the DC superhero shows, All American and more.

Spirits were high as theme songs from shows including 90210 and Dawson’s Creek blared up and down the sidewalks.

‘Dawson’s Creek’ theme song playing outside of The CW/WB themed picket outside of Warner Bros. in LA today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/5pVVULrvON — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 7, 2023

Also spotted: a coffee truck and a crepe truck provided by Julie Plec and Greg Berlanti.

#Riverdale writers gather outside of Warner Bros. in LA today for The CW/WB themed picket #WritersStrike



📸 Deadline/Katie Campione pic.twitter.com/ql27k3xE6N — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 7, 2023

Many in the Warner Bros crowd moved in the afternoon to Disney for the Native & Indigenous Writers takeover, where as many as 150 picketers protested. The event opened with SAG-AFTRA member Dennis Garcia, who shared a blessing “to honor those that came before us and the elders who are with us today.”

Dennis Garcia, SAG-AFTRA, shares a blessing at the Native & Indigenous Writers takeover at Disney, to honor those that came before us and the elders who are with us today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/PTRgrIbmxU — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 7, 2023

There were several performances throughout, including a Lumbee Hoop Dance from Eric Michael Hernandez and a collaboration with the Southern California Bird Singers.

Hoop dancer at the Native & Indigenous Writers takeover at Disney #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/NPYDOvpNkG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 7, 2023

Bird singers at the Native & Indigenous Writers takeover at Disney #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/CPYulVIRJn — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 7, 2023

A collaboration between the hoop dancer and bird singers at the Native & Indigenous Writers takeover at Disney #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/Wap8nEkgZc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 7, 2023

Other WGA committees showed up in support at Disney, including LGBTQ+ and LatinX writers. Others on the picket lines included Rutherford Falls co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas, The Lincoln Lawyer co-showrunner and WGA negotiating committee member Dialyn Rodriguez, actor Román Zaragoza from CBS’ Ghosts and Vida creator Tanya Saracho.

Food was provided via a Bad Hombres Tacos truck courtesy of 3 Arts Entertainment.

Why I’m striking: “There are so many more indigenous writers this year than I think there has ever been in history…” – Sierra teller Ornelas at the Native & Indigenous Writers takeover at Disney #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/NhnteaCsu1 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 7, 2023

Why I’m striking: “We’ve got to stand with the WGA because they deserve better wages…” – Román Zaragoza at the Native & Indigenous Writers takeover at Disney #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/FYKIQb7OJe — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 7, 2023

At a smaller demonstration at NBC Studios in Burbank, former WGA president David A Goodman was among the attendees. He’s currently a member of the negotiation committee that’s deadlocked with the AMPTP over a new contract.

On Thursday at NBCU, a ’70s-themed picket is planned that will include writers from Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six. Also in the works is a WGA-themed Bike the Strike – The Return bike ride that begins at 9 a.m. at CBS Studios in Studio City and ends at Amazon HQ in Culver City.