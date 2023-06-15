On-Location Filming Of Scripted TV Shows In Los Angeles Remains At Standstill Amid WGA Strike

Skip to main content
Los Angeles skyline Getty Images

For the second week in a row, no scripted TV series were shooting on location in Los Angeles due to the Writers Guild strike, according to data compiled by FilmLA, the city and county film permit office.

“In a normal week at this time of year, there would be dozens of scripted television projects in production. By contrast, we have no scripted TV series with permits to film this week,” said FilmLA spokesman Philip Sokoloski.

It was the same story last week. The week before that, only one scripted TV show had pulled a permit to film on-location here, following strike-hit weeks that saw just five, seven and nine permits — though many of those shows had ceased production because of the strike.

Overall, the number of location permits taken out by film and TV projects was down by 63.2% – to 128 for the week ending June 11 compared with 348 for the same period a year ago. FilmLA reported nearly identical numbers last week.

“These are the categories into which all scripted projects fall, though not all production within these categories is affected by the labor action,” Sokoloski said. “Reality TV, as one example, still appears in these counts in addition to non-union independent films.”

The WGA launched its strike May 2 after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a satisfactory agreement. The guild’s core issues include significant increases in compensation, minimum staffing, duration of employment, the establishment of viewer-based streaming residuals and curbs on the use of artificial intelligence to create scripts.

