WGA East Cancels NYC Picketing Today Due To Hazardous Air Quality From Canadian Fires

Stay on strike, but stay inside.

The thick smoke covering New York City has paused the striking Writers Guild of America East’s efforts to shut down shows and take to the streets with pickets.

Now in its second month, the scribes’ public labor actions was cancelled by Guild leadership late last night:

Out of an abundance of caution in light of the forecasted air quality alerts for the NYC metro area, we will be CANCELLING all pickets scheduled for Wednesday, June 7.



Take care of yourselves!#WGAStrike #WGAStrong

Making the health of their members the top priority, WGA East leadership is currently contemplating how long they will keep pickets and the Rapid Response teams off the streets, sources say. In the interests of safety, that TBD could mean WGA East stands down the rest of the week, I’m told.

The WGA East had scheduled a Latine Salon Picket Day and a Bring Your Child to the Picket Day for Thursday outside Warner Bros Discovery’s Park Avenue South offices. Events unlikely to occur in the interests of safety if today’s conditions stay the same in the five boroughs and nearby.

With the National Weather Service issuing an Air Quality Red Alert for the Big Apple and parts of the Tri-State area this morning, this is the worst air the city has experienced in about 60 years. Hindering airports in the region and prompting advisories for people to stay inside unless they absolutely must go out with a mask on, the unhealthy air quality from over 400 wildfire fires up in Canada has essentially blanketed the Northeast.

Smelling like a burning wood, the smoke is expected to last several more days over NYC, with conditions deteriorating even more later today. New York has been estimated this morning to have the worst air quality for any major city in the world except Delhi, India according to the EPA.

Approximately 4,000 members strong, the WGA East has taken a strike team approach literally and figuratively since the Guild declared its first strike in 15 years to start on May 2 after talks with the studios and streamers for a new contract collapsed late on May 1. The WGA’s last contract expired at midnight on May 2.

Once the international butt of jokes for its smog and lousy air, LA today is a cool and cloudy but eminently breathable. To that, WGA West pickets are up at all the major studios and corporate HQs in and around the City of Angels.

We will update this post as decisions are made by the WGA and more details emerge from the EPA