Netflix Comedy Pilot ‘Little Sky’ Wraps Filming Early Following Production Disruptions From Picketing

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s first ever pilot, comedy Little Sky, has become the latest TV production impacted by the writers strike. The single-camera pilot, starring and executive produced by Samara Weaving, has been filming in New Mexico.

Production was halted on Tuesday (6/13) and Thursday (6/15) this week due to picketing affiliated with the WGA, sources tell Deadline. The pilot had been slated for location shoots both days, I hear.

According to sources, production proceed with no call sheets for crew, employing very early call times to avoid picketers and locations given to Department Heads before midnight via WhatsApp. No actors, the director or producers are believed to have crossed the picket line.

Little Sky had been scheduled to film until Tuesday 6/20. I hear Netflix today informed the cast and crew that they were happy with the material and that there was no need to finish the pilot. A rep for the streamer declined comment.

From creator Rightor Doyle who also is directing the pilot, Little Sky centers on Penelope Paul Porter (Weaving) who is determined to realize her lifelong dream of being a respected on-air news reporter (despite the fact she may be the worst reporter of all time). When she receives an anonymous tip that the Mayor of Little Sky is missing, she knows it’s her chance to finally prove herself. Arriving in the spooky, remote town of Little Sky, she senses she’s on to a big story – but little does she know she’s stumbled upon something much darker than she could have ever imagined.

Doyle executive produces Little Sky for King Lulu. His manager Dara Gordon is an executive producer for Anonymous Content. Weaving is also an executive producer.