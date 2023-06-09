Screenwriters From Around The World – Even In War-Torn Ukraine – To Rally June 14 In Support Of WGA Strike

Film and television writers from around the world will be picketing and rallying Wednesday in support of the Writers Guild strike, which is now in its 39th day.

Under the banner of “Screenwriters Everywhere,” solidarity events are planned in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Poland, the Netherlands, Argentina, Italy, Belgium, Bulgaria, Colombia, Denmark, South Korea, Spain, Mexico and Israel. Even war-torn Ukraine’s Guild of Screenwriters of Ukraine will take part in the day of international solidarity.

“Television and screenwriters around the world are watching our fight closely,” the WGA’s negotiating committee said in a message to members today. “We share many of the same challenges, increasingly work for the same multinational companies, and see our content distributed on the same platforms. Our sister guilds understand that solidarity with U.S. writers is important for raising standards globally. Their fight is our fight, and ours is theirs.”

According to the WGA, guilds and unions from the International Affiliation of Writers Guilds, the Federation of Screenwriters in Europe, and the UNI Global Union are organizing pickets and other actions to support the WGA strike.

Click here for a list of all the scheduled events.

In Los Angeles and New York, the guild says, “WGA members will bring the message of international writer solidarity to two of the largest global employers: Netflix and Disney.” Members are urged to come to the picket lines at Netflix and Disney in L.A. or on-location pickets in New York, on June 14 “with your globally inspired signs — bonus points if it’s in a language other than English.”

The guild noted that the word “screenwriter” is inclusive of TV writers as well. “So, when we say Screenwriters Everywhere, we mean all writers.”