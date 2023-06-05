Global Day Of Solidarity In Support Of Writers Strike Set For London’s Leicester Square Next Week

A Global Day of Solidarity will take place in London’s Leicester Square next week as writers from around the world join together to show support for striking scribes in the U.S.

The Writers Guild of Great Britain, International Affiliation of Writers Guilds and Federation of Screenwriters in Europe are joining together on Wednesday, June 14 and have called on writers from across the globe to join.

The protest will kick off at the William Shakespeare statue in London’s Leicester Square at 1 p.m. GMT (5 a.m. PT) and writers are being urged to bring placards.

The guilds have thrown their weight behind the WGA’s plight since the strike kicked off a month ago.

Even before the strike began, the UK guild, which counts Sandi Toksvig as President, issued guidance to members and a statement to the press saying they will be removed from the WGA if they take on work within a WGA jurisdiction during the strike.

In the U.S., the WGA is planning action today at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.