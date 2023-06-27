Dispatches From The Picket Lines, Day 56: Death Row Records, Eve 6 Make It A Musical Monday

It was musical Monday for WGA picketers on day 56 of the Writers Guild strike, with Death Row Records representing in front of Sunset Bronson Studios, site of one of Netflix’s many Los Angeles-based offices.

Death Row boss and WGA supporter Snoop Dogg was unable to attend today due to prior commitments in the recording studio but he sent along Death Row GM John Payne and label executive K Dubb who spoke to Deadline about why they were in attendance.

“The reason why I’m here is personal and business,” said Payne. “This means a lot to me and we’re all in the same gang when it comes to this. Without these people and their pens, there would be no TV shows and there would be no place for us to put our music. I see all these expensive cars going in (to Netflix) and [the writers] have on old shoes. That’s not fair. They’re not asking for much, they’re asking for something fair.”

Added K Dubb, “We came out here to stand in solidarity with the writers for the simple fact that without them there wouldn’t be us who put our music in TV and movies. So we had to come out and support and show them some love to let them know we stand with them.”

Deadline hears Snoop will be sending a surprise for picketers to the location Friday.

WHY WE'RE STRIKING: "Without these people there would be no TV shows, no place to put our music… We stand with them… AI can reproduce, but we have people that cut the originals" – K DUBB and JP of Death Row Records tell Deadline outside of Netflix in LA today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/J5jCNIBW62 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 26, 2023

Screenwriter and WGA Negotiating Committee member John August was walking the picket line as hits from Death Row’s biggest stars were bumping on the speakers. The longtime Tim Burton collaborator spoke with Deadline about how the WGA is feeling more than 50 days into the strike and as the DGA and SAG-AFTRA work on getting deals for their members.

“We are picketing for a fair deal and a fair contract. We’re now [56] days into the strike and the energy is still really good,” he said. “We are out here trying to make sure the companies inside remember that we are here and we’re ready to sit down at the negotiating table at any moment to talk about a fair deal for writers.”

He added, “If the DGA was able to make a deal that their members approve that’s fantastic. We’re making sure we get a deal that works for our writers and also hopefully sets some precedent for all the other unions in town who have been so amazing in their solidarity. Our work with the teamsters and IATSE and unions outside the industry has been amazing. We had this giant rally on Saturday which had people from all over the city recognizing the shared struggle that we’re in.”

"We are ready to sit down at a negotiating table at any moment to talk about a fair deal for writers… that can hopefully set some precedents for all the other unions in town…" – John August, WGA Negotiating Committee member, tells Deadline at Netflix #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/l2o7VSPMmo — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 26, 2023

Across town in Culver City, Eve 6 played an acoustic set for picketers at Sony; the performance included their hits songs “Inside Out” and “Open Road Song” off their 1998 debut studio album.

.@Eve6 is out here with some acoustic vibes for the picket line. Love the solidarity 🖤 #WGAstrong



(Check out the hat 👀) https://t.co/W8S05BdWlq pic.twitter.com/yTnxzhjIcL — People's City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) June 26, 2023

In the Valley, Women in Film hosted an Intersectional picket line today at Universal Studios because “Representation of authentic stories is integral to moving the needle of cultural transformation.”