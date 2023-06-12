‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Shuts Down Production For The Day Amid WGA Strike

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again has been shut down for today, sources tell Deadline. The new season of the Marvel series was supposed to shoot at its New York home base of Silvercup East, which has been a main picketing location for striking WGA members.

Production on the revival was previously shut down by sunrise picketing outside of Silvercup East on May 8 when members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 refused to cross the line. It was then suspended for the rest of the week.

Daredevil: Born Again, which has been filming in and around New York, is three months into an eight-month shoot on an 18-episode new season for Disney+.

Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who cannot provide writing services on set due to the strike, the new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. Vince D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Other announced main cast members include Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, Arty Froushan and Nikki M. James. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher also is reprising his role.