Amazon Ballet Drama ‘Etoile’ From Amy Sherman Palladino & Daniel Palladino Suspends Production In Paris Due To Writers Strike

EXCLUSIVE: Add Etoile to the list. The ballet drama from Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel Palladino, which was handed a two-season order by Amazon’s Prime Video earlier this year, is the latest series to be impacted amid the writers strike.

Production was supposed to start in France later this month, but Deadline understands that production has been pushed. Crew were told that it would be shutting down until after the strike.

It is the latest streaming series to be shut down until the writers strike ends; earlier today Deadline revealed that Netflix’s Zero Day, starring Robert De Niro, was similarly shutting down until the labor action is over.

The new series comes as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators have just wrapped up its five-season run, airing its finale last month.

Etoile stars Mrs. Maisel duo of Luke Kirby, who won an Emmy for his work on the show, and Gideon Glick as well as Call My Agent! standout Camille Cottin, Simon Callow (Outlander), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents) and David Alvarez (West Side Story).

Set in New York City and Paris, the eight-episode Étoile follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.

Sherman-Palladino and Palladino write, direct and executive produce the project developed under their overall deal with Amazon Studios. Dhana Rivera Gilbert will also exec produce. Amazon Studios is the studio.