WGA West President Meredith Stiehm Seeking Reelection Amid Ongoing Strike

The Writers Guild of America West is holding officer and board elections in the middle of its ongoing strike, which is now in its 51st day. Incumbent president Meredith Stiehm is seeking reelection and will face off against Rich Talarico – both of whom were selected by the guild’s nominating committee.

In the race for vice president, incumbent Michele Mulroney will face challenger Isaac Gómez, while in the contest for secretary-treasurer, incumbent Betsy Thomas will face Jeffrey Thompson.

The guild said Wednesday that the nominating committee also selected 24 candidates to run for eight open seats on the guild’s board of directors. They are incumbents Nicole Yorkin, Dailyn Rodriguez, Adam Conover, Dante W. Harper, and Zoe Marshall, and challengers Molly Nussbaum, Danielle Iman, Maggie Levin, Blake Masters, Rob Forman, Anthony Sparks, Justine Bateman, Alex O’Keefe, Jonterri Gadson, Leah Folta, Susannah Grant, Grant Scharbo, Safia M. Dirie, Sean Presant, Scott Alexander, Jackie Penn, Kira Snyder, Van Robichaux, Niceole Levy.

Members may also be nominated by petition. Those seeking nomination for the office of president, vice president or secretary-treasurer must obtain 25 member signatures in support of their petitions. Members seeking nomination for the board of directors must obtain 15 member signatures in support of their petitions. The deadline for submitting signed petitions to the guild is noon PT on July 21.

Members will receive candidates’ statements on August 29 and the guild will host a Candidates Night forum the next day. Voting ends September 19.