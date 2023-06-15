‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Star Woody McClain Partners With Godhood Comics On ‘The Brotherhood’ Comic Series

EXCLUSIVE: Power Book II: Ghost star Woody McClain has signed a publishing deal with the Black-owned comic book publisher Godhood Comics to bring to life The Brotherhood comic series. McClain created the series set to be released later this year and also co-writes alongside DC Comics Milestone Initiative breakout writer Dorado Quick.

The Brotherhood follows the story of a young man who accidentally finds himself inducted into a secret organization of Black men who have had a hand in protecting and prospering Black Americans for generations. The series is described as “The Kingsman meets James Bond—an action-packed spy thriller ready to launch its own comic book franchise.”

“I’m excited to work with Godhood Comics and bring The Brotherhood to life,” McClain said in a statement to Deadline. “It’s an honor to work on a project that showcases the strength and resilience of the Black community. I can’t wait for readers to see what we have in store.”

The series will be edited by Nicholas Maye, producer of the Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers, along with Godhood Comics founder, publisher, and writer Tyler F. Martin. Artwork on the series is credited to llustrabox Studio, a digital art studio specializing in creating illustrations and art for comics using a wide range of styles and techniques.

“This is what the Milestone Initiative prepared me for,” Quick shared. “To not only build on established characters but to create and develop new worlds as well. Woody’s imagination and talent extend beyond acting. It’s been a dream to write this book with him.”

Martin added, “We are thrilled to partner with Woody McClain on The Brotherhood, given his star power he could have taken this idea to any major comic publication but his passion for storytelling and commitment to uplifting black voices once again proves his dedication to the betterment of Black creatives. We can’t wait to share this series with the world.”

McClain currently stars in the hit Starz network series Power Book II: Ghost as Cane Tejada, a character he’s portrayed since the show’s inception in 2020. He stars opposite Mary J. Blige, who plays his mother Monet Tejada. Season 3 of the drama recently concluded airing and is available to stream in its entirety, alongside the show’s first two seasons, via Starz.

He is best known for his portrayal of Bobby Brown in the BET miniseries The Bobby Brown Story. He reprised the role in BET’s The New Edition Story, for which he was nominated for Best Actor at the BET Awards in 2017. McClain also starred in the films The Harder They Fall opposite Jonathan Majors and Regina King, and Canal Street opposite Bryshere Gray, Jon Seda and Mekhi Phifer.

Up next, McClain can be seen in the film Desperation Road set to release later this year.

He is repped by M88, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, et al.