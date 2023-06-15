‘Enys Men’ Filmmaker Mark Jenkin Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed filmmaker Mark Jenkin (Enys Men) for representation in all areas.

A true multi-hyphenate, who has worked as a director, editor, screenwriter, cinematographer and composer over the course of his career, Jenkin most recently wrote and directed the folk horror film Enys Men, which was picked up for distribution in North America by Neon following its Cannes Directors’ Fortnight world premiere.

Starring Mary Woodvine, Edward Rowe, Flo Crowe and John Woodvine, the experimental feature shot on 16mm follows a wildlife volunteer living on an otherwise uninhabited island off the Cornish coast in 1973, as her daily observations of a rare flower turn into a metaphysical journey that forces her as well as the viewer to question what is real and what is nightmare.

Jenkin previously broke out with his debut feature Bait, which won the BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer in 2020 and went on to collect seven other major international prizes. Rowe starred in that film as Martin, a Cornish fisherman struggling to make ends meet.

Other past works from Jenkin include the critically acclaimed short films A Dog Called Discord (2023), Vertical Shapes in a Horizontal Landscape (2018) and Bronco’s House (2014). The filmmaker comes to the agency following its signing of TV sports host Rachel Bonnetta, After Yang and Pachinko filmmaker Kogonada, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret star Abby Ryder Fortson, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star Corey Mylchreest, and Gully Boy‘s Ranveer Singh, among others.