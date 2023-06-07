‘Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty’: McCabe Slye Upped To Series Regular For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Jimmy Buss in the upcoming season of Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty. McCabe Slye, who guest-starred as the character in the Season 1 finale, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2.

Jimmy Buss is the youngest son of Lakers owner Jerry Buss who has aims to step up in the family business.

Winning Time is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries is producing.

Co-created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era both on and off the court.

The season one ensemble cast included John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

Borenstein executive produces the series with McKay, who directed the pilot, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Hecht is co-writer of story and executive produces along with Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes, who also serves as writer.

Slye’s credits include the role of the ax-wielding Tommy Slater in Netflix’s Fear Street franchise. Other feature work includes Karyn Kusama’s Destroyer and the Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner The Miseducation of Cameron Post. He previously had a recurring role on Jason Katims’ NBC drama Rise. Slye is repped by Gersh, Gartner Group Entertainment and GGSSC.