‘Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty’: Ari Graynor Joins Season 2 Cast Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ari Graynor has joined the Season 2 cast of Adam McKay’s Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty in a major recurring role.

Winning Time is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries is producing.

Co-created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era both on and off the court.

Graynor will play Honey, a fictional character inspired by the former girlfriends and wives of Dr Jerry Buss. Honey is described as having left the fast lane of the Los Angeles party scene to run an art school in the valley. Dr. Buss played by John C. Reilly, in pursuit of a real love connection, reaches out to Honey in hopes to rekindle. A free spirit, she is charming, fierce, outspoken, intuitive, and unpredictable.

In addition to Reilly, the season one ensemble cast included Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, Max E. Williams with Rob Morgan and Sally Field. As we previously reported, McCabe Slye who guest-starred in Season 1, is joining Season 2 as a series regular.

Borenstein executive produces the series with McKay, who directed the pilot, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Hecht is co-writer of story and executive produces along with Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes, who also serves as writer.

Graynor’s previous credits include Apple TV’s Surface, FX’s Mrs. America, Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here and the legendary series, The Sopranos. Her film work includes For A Good Time Call, The Front Runner, The Disaster Artist, Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist and more. Graynor is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.