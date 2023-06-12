Wim Wenders To Be Feted With France’s Lumière Award

German director Wim Wenders will be feted with France’s prestigious Lumière Award at the 15th edition of the classic film-focused Lumière Festival in Lyon, running October 14-22.

He follows in the footsteps of Catherine Deneuve, Pedro Almodóvar, Jane Fonda, Martin Scorsese, Jane Campion, the Dardenne brothers, as well as Clint Eastwood, the first recipient, and Tim Burton, as the 2022 laureate.

The Lumière Film Festival and the Lumière Award were launched in 2009 by twin-hatted Cannes Film Festival Delegate General Thierry Frémaux, in his other role as director of the Institut Lumière in Lyon.

“An emblematic figure of the revival of European cinema at the turn of the 1970s and 1980s, he is the director of Paris, Texas and Wings of Desire, a man who has pursued his trajectory as an artist and has just achieved a smashing double triumph with his two most recent films, Anselm and Perfect Days,” the Institut Lumière said in a statement.

Situated on the site of the former home and factory of cinema pioneers Auguste and Louis Lumière, the Institut Lumière was created in 1982 to preserve their memory and cinema heritage.

The institute noted that Wenders was among the first filmmakers to be invited by the Lumière Institute 1991.

“It was an obvious choice to celebrate, in Lyon, the birthplace of the Lumière Cinematograph, this voyaging director, a multi-faceted virtuoso and visionary, an accomplished photographer who has never ceased to reinvent himself and who has lived a thousand lives,” it said.