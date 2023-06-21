Gravitas Ventures Acquires Comedy ‘Fourth Grade’ Starring William Baldwin, Teri Polo, Mena Suvari & More

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures on Wednesday announced their acquisition of North American rights to Fourth Grade, a comedy starring William Baldwin (Backdraft), Teri Polo (Meet the Parents), Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Ben Begley (For All Mankind) that will be released on demand and in theaters in around 10 markets on July 14.

Written and directed by Brazil’s Marcelo Galvão, Fourth Grade takes place at a prestigious, private, Catholic elementary school, where a principal and a drama teacher gather the parents of the 4th grade students to discuss an alarming situation: a brick of marijuana found in the theater class. To protect the school’s reputation, they need to expel the kid responsible for the weed.

10 wealthy parents from Pacific Palisades, CA and Eddie (Ben Begley), an outsider whose daughter just won a scholarship, arrive at the meeting. And after an aggressive discussion, the principal and the drama teacher leave the room. Eddie promises to find a solution within one hour and save the day, though accusations, intrigue and insults ensue as the parents try and protect their own children. In an effort to calm the hostility and think more calmly, one of the parents proposes that they try a little of the weed themselves. In the process, fragile and obscure secrets are revealed, and perspectives begin to shift. The weed problem is exposed as hypocrisy, and heartfelt truths and camaraderie blossom.

Also starring Boti Bliss, Challen Cates, Keli Daniels, Pamela Dunlap, Jamison Jones and Roland Kickinger, the film is produced by Galvão, Gabriela Kulaif, Giordano Biagi and Caio Vecchia.

Said Galvão, “Fourth Grade is a hilarious comedy, featuring brilliant actors, that explores human relationships and provokes us to contemplate our own attitudes.”

Added Gravitas’ VP of Acquisitions and International Sales, Danielle Gasher, “Gravitas is pleased to be the North American partner for Fourth Grade. The film is both funny and charming, and we look forward to audiences seeing the film in July.”

Gasher negotiated the deal on behalf of Gravitas, with Francesca Delise of Illmatic Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.