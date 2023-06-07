‘Will & Grace’ Alum Debra Messing Says Former NBC President Wanted Her To Have “Big Boobs” On Sitcom But She Pushed Back

Debra Messing is recalling her time on Will & Grace and spilling the tea on behind-the-scenes happenings. The star of the sitcom revealed during a Paley Center panel in L.A. that the former NBC president wanted her to “have big boobs.”

“The very first fitting, they had the chicken cutlets to make me bigger,” Messing said, according to People. “I just wasn’t a fan of like the whole idea of it.”

Messing played interior designer Grace Adler in the comedy show that originally ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2005 on the peacock network and three additional seasons for the revival series between 2017 and 2019. The comic actor said she pushed back on the president’s vision for Grace.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t need that,” she added. “And they’re like, ‘Well, it’s the president of the network [saying this].’ And I said, ‘If he wants it, then he needs to come here and tell me to my face.'”

Fans of the comedy series might remember an episode during Season 2 of Will & Grace when Grace tries to enlarge her breasts by wearing a water bra. The comedy ensues when the bra pops and starts leaking everywhere.

Messing co-starred Will & Grace with Eric McCormack as Will, Sean Hayes as Jack and Megan Mullally as Karen Walker.

