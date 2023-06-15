‘Wild Kingdom’ Reboot Gets NBC Greenlight For Fall Premiere

NBC is revisiting Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom with a new iteration of the iconic wildlife show set for premiere this fall.

More than 60 years after its original debut on broadcast television, NBC has greenlighted a new version of the series, which will be produced by Hearst Media Production Group in an exclusive partnership with Mutual of Omaha.

Peter Gros

Hosted by veteran wildlife expert and former host of the original Wild Kingdom series, Peter Gros, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild premieres Saturday, October 7 on NBC’s “The More You Know” programming block, and will also be available on NBC.com and NBC VOD.

Gros first appeared on Wild Kingdom in 1985 as co-host with Jim Fowler, who succeeded legendary zoologist and show founder Marlin Perkins. He’ll be joined by wildlife ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, a National Geographic Explorer and research faculty member at UC Santa Barbara.

The original series premiered on NBC in 1963. It moved to syndication in 1971 and aired until 1988. It was revived in 2002 on Animal Planet, running through 2011.

“This is a well-known, enduring franchise that’s literally part of television history,” said Frank Biancuzzo, HMPG president. “Together with Mutual of Omaha and NBC, we’re looking forward to creating new and memorable wildlife adventures.”

“With its premiere in 1963, Wild Kingdom pioneered the nature adventure genre, setting the standard for today’s wildlife programming,” said Jennifer Wulf, vice president, brand marketing for Mutual of Omaha. “Through our partnership with HMPG, we are excited to remain at the forefront of compelling wildlife conservation efforts and success stories.”