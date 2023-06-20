‘Wicked Part Two’ From Universal And Jon Chu Moves Up A Month To Thanksgiving 2025

Universal Pictures looks to be pretty excited about its upcoming adaptation of the global Broadway hit Wicked as the studio is moving up Wicked Part Two to November 26, 2025. The film was originally set to bow on Christmas 2025, with Wicked Part One opening worldwide on November 27, 2024.

Jon Chu is directing both films with Cynthia Erivo set to play Elphaba and Ariana Grande on board to play Glinda.

The original musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz, where the two forge an unlikely sisterhood and will empower each other in ways that neither foresees. But as dark forces of prejudice and oppression loom on the horizon, the choices they make will separate them, and will set them on different destinies that will change them, and Oz, for good.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt and by Tony winner David Stone, with whom Platt produced the blockbuster stage musical. The executive producers are David Nicksay, Stephen Schwartz and Jared LeBoff.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and composer-lyricist Schwartz. The Broadway stage musical is produced by Universal Stage Productions, Marc Platt, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and Stone.