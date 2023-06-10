‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Sees His Show Going Down – Down Under, That Is

Next stop for HBO’s “The White Lotus” series could be Australia, creator Mike White said

Since it premiered in 2021, the show has moved around the globe. Season one was set in Hawaii, the second in Italy’s Sicily, and the third leg is now is being produced in Thailand.

White made his remarks while taking part in a Sydney, Australia, festival with the show’s star, Jennifer Coolidge. He spoke about filming a potential season Down Under during a press conference on Saturday morning.

“My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent, basically,” he said. “We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going.

“It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

Also discussed: a possible prequel series centred around Coolidge’s character, Tanya McQuoid.

“I absolutely think that’s possible, we were just talking about that,” White said. “It’s a funny idea. And making Jennifer, you know, 20 years younger, that would be fun too. I think Jennifer’s like, ‘Sure, let’s do it!’.”

When asked where she would want the series to take place, Coolidge said, “Australia gets my vote.”