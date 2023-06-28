White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Cancels ‘The View’ Appearance Due To WGA Strike

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre canceled a planned appearance on ABC’s The View on Wednesday because of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The show employs some writers who are represented by the WGAE East. The View has continued airing new episodes since the strike began.

A White House official said in a statement, “Out of respect for striking writers, we pulled down our scheduled appearance on The View. President Biden and his entire administration sincerely hope that the writers’ strike gets resolved – and writers are given the fair deal they deserve – as soon as possible.” Jean-Pierre’s appearance had been promoted for Wednesday’s show.

President Joe Biden weighed in on the strike last month, telling a White House reception, “I sincerely hope the writers’ strike in Hollywood gets resolved, and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for ABC referred questions to the White House. CBS News first reported on the canceled appearance.

Last week, Dermot Mulroney walked off the set of The View in solidarity with writers. He had been promoting his new Disney+ Marvel series Secret Invasion.