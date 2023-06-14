White House Plans Screening Of Eva Longoria’s ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Flamin’ Hot, a recently released Hulu and Disney+ movie and the directorial debut of Eva Longoria, is the latest project to get a special screening at the White House.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host the screening on the South Lawn of the White House, joined by the cast and crew of the film and Latino community leaders.

The movie is based on the true story of a Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who tapped into his Mexican-American heritage to invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which became a cultural phenomenon.

Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, Vanessa Martinez, Fabian Alomar, Mario Ponce, Hunter Jones also star in the Searchlight Pictures film, which debuted on Disney+ and Hulu on June 9.

The White House hosted a screening last month of the Disney+ series American Born Chinese, and in February for Till. The screenings traditionally have been for projects that are tied to social issues, including diversity and equality.

Longoria has long been active in Democratic politics, having campaigned for Biden in 2020 and spoken at the last three Democratic National Conventions.