WGA Urges Apple To Settle As It Details Protest Plans Against Tech Giant

The WGA has detailed its plans to target Apple to coincide with its Worldwide Developers Conference.
As Deadline revealed earlier today, the writers guild is planning action against the tech giant on Monday June 5. It has now sent members a list of targets where its members will be leafleting (see below).
It has also urged the company, which runs the Apple TV+ service, to settle, saying that it has “one of the most limited streaming libraries” .
“The service offered less than 200 hours of new WGA-covered scripted comedy and drama content last season, and Apple TV+ is alone among streamers in having virtually no library of licensed programs,” the WGA wrote in a leaflet that will be handed out tomorrow.
“Let’s send a message that Apple TV+ is nothing without writers and urge Apple to come back to the table and help end this strike,” the union added.
It also highlighted the fact that a number of its high-profile series have already been hit including Maya Rudolph’s Loot, Severance and Sinking Spring.
“For Apple, the cost of our proposals is just $17 million per year. For comparison, Apple reported almost $400 billion in revenue last year. It’s time for Apple to get back to the table and help get writers a fair deal,” the WGA added.
This comes as Apple is expected to highlights its upcoming mixed-reality headset, along with a livestreamed keynote from CEO Tim Cook at 10 a.m. PT Monday.
The WGA will leafleting in LA, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, DC as well as outside Apple HQ in Cupertino.
Cupertino, CA
Apple Park Visitor Center
10600 N. Tantau Ave
Cupertino, CA 95014
Los Angeles
Tower Theatre (Flagship Store)
802 S. Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
4:00-7:00 p.m.
Third Street Promenade
1415 3rd Street Promenade
Santa Monica, CA 90401
4:00-7:00 p.m.
Bad Apple Day at TV City
7800 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
2:00-4:00 p.m
New York
Fifth Avenue (Flagship Store)
767 5th Ave
New York, NY 10153
Williamsburg
247 Bedford Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Downtown Brooklyn
123 Flatbush Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11217
SoHo
103 Prince St
New York, NY 10012
Philadelphia, PA
Center City
1607 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Pittsburgh, PA
Shadyside
5508 Walnut Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Washington, D.C.
Mount Vernon – Carnegie Library
801 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
