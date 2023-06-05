Skip to main content
WGA Urges Apple To Settle As It Details Protest Plans Against Tech Giant

By Peter White, Dominic Patten

WGA Apple protests
Apple Park in Cupertino, CA Getty

The WGA has detailed its plans to target Apple to coincide with its Worldwide Developers Conference.

As Deadline revealed earlier today, the writers guild is planning action against the tech giant on Monday June 5. It has now sent members a list of targets where its members will be leafleting (see below).

It has also urged the company, which runs the Apple TV+ service, to settle, saying that it has “one of the most limited streaming libraries” .

“The service offered less than 200 hours of new WGA-covered scripted comedy and drama content last season, and Apple TV+ is alone among streamers in having virtually no library of licensed programs,” the WGA wrote in a leaflet that will be handed out tomorrow.

“Let’s send a message that Apple TV+ is nothing without writers and urge Apple to come back to the table and help end this strike,” the union added.

It also highlighted the fact that a number of its high-profile series have already been hit including Maya Rudolph’s Loot, Severance and Sinking Spring.

“For Apple, the cost of our proposals is just $17 million per year. For comparison, Apple reported almost $400 billion in revenue last year. It’s time for Apple to get back to the table and help get writers a fair deal,” the WGA added.

This comes as Apple is expected to highlights its upcoming mixed-reality headset, along with a livestreamed keynote from CEO Tim Cook at 10 a.m. PT Monday.

The WGA will leafleting in LA, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, DC as well as outside Apple HQ in Cupertino.

Cupertino, CA

Apple Park Visitor Center
10600 N. Tantau Ave
Cupertino, CA 95014

Los Angeles

Tower Theatre (Flagship Store)
802 S. Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
4:00-7:00 p.m.

Third Street Promenade
1415 3rd Street Promenade
Santa Monica, CA 90401
4:00-7:00 p.m.

Bad Apple Day at TV City   
7800 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
2:00-4:00 p.m

New York

Fifth Avenue (Flagship Store)
767 5th Ave
New York, NY 10153

Williamsburg
247 Bedford Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Downtown Brooklyn
123 Flatbush Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11217

SoHo
103 Prince St
New York, NY 10012

Philadelphia, PA

Center City
1607 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Pittsburgh, PA

Shadyside
5508 Walnut Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Washington, D.C.

Mount Vernon – Carnegie Library
801 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001

