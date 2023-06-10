‘The Simpsons’ Team Hits Picket Line At Fox; Yelling At Clouds Was Encouraged

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
What was it that Homer once said? “Lisa, if you don’t like your job you don’t strike. You just go in every day and do it really half-assed. That’s the American way.”

But that’s not the WGA way. So Friday, the creative team behind The Simpsons (present and past!) hit the picket line at Fox and even treated fellow strikers to specially-designed placards from the man himself — Matt Groening. Also joining the line were beloved scribes James L. Brooks, Al Jean, Matt Selman, Dana Gould and Conan O’Brien, among others.

In a tweet, Tyler Ruggeri wrote, “The Simpsons picket at Fox was by far our biggest and best day on the lot.” Groening, meanwhile, cooked up a few custom signs that had Bart saying “Steamed hams? More like steamed writers” and Lisa saying “Lisa needs residuals.”

When he wasn’t autographing his custom placards, Groening carried a sign that read “WGA vs. Mr. Burns.”

It was Day 39 of the strike, without any movement from the AMPTP. Once again, Homer said it best: “I’m not normally a praying man, but if you’re up there, please save me, Superman.”

The scene:

