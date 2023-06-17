Writers Get Creative With Picket Signs: “Ted Sarandos Is An Herb” & “Let Them Drink Dom” – Update

UPDATED, Day 46: After visiting many, many picket lines over the last month, we’ve learned that lots of pickets signs are reused for conservation purposes. And to that we say — screw the recycling. Bring on more of those sweet corporate burns!
Fortunately, many of the scribes haven’t lost their saucy touch.
“Let them drink Dom,” says one Zaslav-themed confection.
“Ted Sarandos ate my son,” says another.
“The only thing that sucks more than corporate greed is Deadline’s comments section.” Way harsh, but so true.
Here is the latest from the front lines:
Soap Opera Actors Will Continue to Work Even if SAG-AFTRA Strike is Called – https://t.co/kbJ6CUzS2d @DaysPeacock @GeneralHospital @BandB_CBS @YandR_CBS @sagaftra @WGAWest @WGAEast pic.twitter.com/HT6hHqFLKe— MIchael Fairman (@MichaelFairman) June 17, 2023
And check out this old chestnut:
