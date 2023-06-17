You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Writers Get Creative With Picket Signs: “Ted Sarandos Is An Herb” & “Let Them Drink Dom” – Update

WGA Strike picket signs Story Arc
A sampling of WGA picket signs Friday Rosy Cordero

UPDATED, Day 46: After visiting many, many picket lines over the last month, we’ve learned that lots of pickets signs are reused for conservation purposes. And to that we say — screw the recycling. Bring on more of those sweet corporate burns!

Fortunately, many of the scribes haven’t lost their saucy touch.

“Let them drink Dom,” says one Zaslav-themed confection.

“Ted Sarandos ate my son,” says another.

“The only thing that sucks more than corporate greed is Deadline’s comments section.” Way harsh, but so true.

Here is the latest from the front lines:

Writers Strike 2023
Rosy Cordero/Deadline

And check out this old chestnut:

PREVIOUSLY:

Previously:

5
https://twitter.com/_A_Sanch/status/1656054925556879360?s=20

https://twitter.com/tylermccsays/status/1653501357524127744?s=46&t=4Er_KO7-o2lgBc-NPokpJw

