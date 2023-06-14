‘We’re Here’s Jaime, Dempsey & De’Bronski On Fighting For The LGBTQ Community And Finding Empowerment Through Drag – Deadline FYC House + HBO Max

Editor’s note: The following interviews were done outside of the FYC event series, as there was no panel or screening.

“I refuse to go quietly,” Jaime Jara, a Florida mom and teacher who was featured in Season 3 of the Max reality series We’re Here with her daughter Dempsey, said during a recent interview for the Deadline FYC House + HBO Max event series.

In the two-part finale, Jaime was recruited to participate in a drag show as the episodes explored how the state is becoming increasingly hostile for LGBTQ+ people. Amid the joy of learning the art of drag, Jaime also spoke openly about her experience as the mother of a transgender daughter in a state that is seeking to persecute parents who seek gender affirming care for their children.

As she pondered the possibility of having to leave her home state to for Dempsey’s safety, she added: “I mean, there might be a point where it’s going to be impossible for us to live here. But until then, we’re saying, ‘We’re here, and we’re not going anywhere.'”

We’re Here features drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela as they travel to small towns across the United States, using drag as a way to seek connections with local residents and encourage them to share their stories, increase awareness, and promote acceptance in their communities.

During their visit to Florida, the queens also participated in a pride rally in Brevard County in defiance of the state’s parental rights bill, known as the “don’t say gay” law. Jaime called the rally, and the queens’ participation, a “beautiful display of love and courage,” though she admitted worry about her own involvement in both the rally and the show.

“I was a little bit hesitant, being a teacher [and doing] something that was going to be so visible. And then also as Dempsey’s mom, and that little bit of fear of putting this out there into the world and having so many people see it,” she said. “I also was terrified of performing in drag. I legit was like,’ I don’t know, if I’m gonna be able to do this’ and was really terrified and was like, ‘Well, I don’t know, if I’m not the greatest dancer…this is gonna be really hard. I’m gonna look foolish.’ But in the end, it came out so amazing. And it was really like one of the most empowering things I’ve ever done in my life.”

Max

Jaime explained that, though Dempsey wasn’t originally going to be part of the performance, the producers “realized that she is so much an integral part of the story.” So, she and her dad took the stage with Jaime as she performed in drag to Katy Perry’s “Roar.”

“I was very nervous. But like, I was really, really excited, because it was just amazing that all of those people were just there to see these performances,” Dempsey told Deadline. “I got to perform and all these people are smiling and waving at me, it was just so kind. I met so many new people, and it was just amazing.”

With her participation in the show, Jaime said she only wanted to convey “that I’m not this extraordinary person. I’m just doing what a mom is supposed to do…Look, we just love our kid, and we just want her to live and we just want her to be happy, and we just want her to live the best life that she can.”

Dempsey is hoping that audiences will see their story and it will encourage other parents to be like hers.

“They are such loving parents. And like without them, I wouldn’t be here today. I hope other parents just understand that kids like me are really in danger right now. And they need to be like, my mom and my dad,” she said.

Max

In addition to Jaime and Dempsey, Season 3 also featured De’Bronski Jefferson, a Mississippi resident who shared his own struggles with his sexuality and the negative reaction he’d received from some of his family members when he came out to them. The episode culminates in De’Bronski’s moving drag performance to “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” by Jennifer Hudson.

The moment marked the first time that one of the “drag kids,” as they’re dubbed in the series, performed solo (as they generally take the stage with their drag mentor).

“I did not know that Bob was not going to be on stage with me until the day of the show. And that totally freaked me out because I kept asking during the process, ‘Okay, so what are you gonna do?’” he laughed. “It didn’t click to me until I got up there. I was like, ‘Wait, like, Oh my god.’ So it was very, very nerve wracking. And to be honest with you, I pushed back on everything behind the scenes. I pushed back on everything — the heels, the dress. Because, once again, all this was very, very new to me.”

But getting on stage at the end was arguably the least of his worries.

“I just didn’t know what to expect, and I didn’t know what the after would be like. Once all the cameras leave, once everything leaves, we still have to live in the small towns that we’re in,” he told Deadline. “So I was kind of worried about how it would look and how my life would change.”

De’Bronski in ‘We’re Here’ Greg Endries/HBO

Like Florida, Mississippi is becoming increasingly hostile for marginalized communities. We’re Here seeks to give a voice to LGBTQ+ people who might feel more silenced living in these towns. Inherent in the title of the show is the implication that they are there to stay, though both Jaime and De’Bronski acknowledge that is increasingly hard to do, especially when many believe the immediate solution should be to flee for other areas of the country, rather than stay and push back on the laws being enacted in these states.

“I have to say that, being in Mississippi, I’m going to stay here as long as I can, but it’s already got a little more dangerous. Just by the color of my skin. Let’s not even get into my sexuality,” De’Bronski said. “I will never understand why society hates us so bad. We bring joy and different things to different people. And you will single us out and try to make us feel bad for being who we are and being more authentic than any other people in the world. I will never get that.”

In honor of Season 3, HBO is donating $100,000 to national, regional and local LGBTQ+ organizations to support the work of LGBTQ+ non-profits in the locations featured, including PFLAG Fort Worth, MS Capital City Pride, Pride of Southern Utah, TriVersity Pride Center, Equality Florida, and Lambda Legal.

To watch more videos from the Deadline FYC House + HBO Max event series, click here.