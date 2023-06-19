‘Wednesday’ Star Emma Myers To Lead The BBC’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder’ Adaptation

Wednesday star Emma Myers is to lead the BBC’s adaptation of Holly Jackson’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

Myers, who plays Wednesday’s werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair in the Netflix smash, will star as Pip Fitz-Amobi. Smart and single minded, she isn’t sure about whether, five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. But if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?

Myers stars opposite newcomer Zain Iqbal, who plays Ravi in the adaptation of Jackson’s best-selling mystery thrillers. Red Rose’s Poppy Cogan is writing and Dracula star Dolly Wells is directing.

The show from Pursuit of Love producer Moonage Pictures is one of youth-skewing Normal People network BBC Three’s most high-profile commissions of recent years.

“From the moment we announced that A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder was coming to the BBC I know there’s been a huge amount of speculation from fans about who will play Pip and Ravi,” said Fiona Campbell, Controller of Youth Audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three. “In Emma and Zain we’ve found two actors who embody the characters so perfectly it will feel as though they’ve stepped straight from the pages of Holly’s books on to our screens. I can’t wait for BBC Three viewers to see them in action.”

Show will film in England later this year. It is written by lead writer Cogan alongside Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke and Ruby Thomas, and is produced by Florence Walker. Executive producers are Matthew Read, Matthew Bouch and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures, with Lucy Richer and Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC, and Wells, Holly Jackson and Cogan. BBC Studios, which has a minority investment stake in Moonage Pictures, will be handling international distribution of the series.