‘Wednesday’ Cast Tease Additional Addams Family Member Joining In Season 2 — Tudum

The cast of Wednesday made a video appearance at Netflix’s Tudum global fan event in São Paulo, Brazil, and teased that a new Addams family member was joining in Season 2.

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair) and Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin) dispelled fan theories and one of them was around speculation there would be a new member of the Addams family showing up.

The cast confirmed the news that viewers would get to see more of Wednesday’s family but did not reveal who it would be. Ortega said she “would love to see Cousin Itt” while the other cast members said they wanted to see Grandma Addams.

Another fan theory that the cast tackled was Gwendoline Christie’s Professor Weems who was seemingly left for dead at the end of the first season. Ortega points out that viewers “never see her funeral” which gives way to speculation she could still be alive. Fans have pointed out that at the end of the season, Lurch has seemingly a different eye color than when viewers first met him, with some speculating it could be Weems, who is a shapeshifter.

RELATED: All The News From The Tudum 2023 Fan Festival

As for teasing Season 2, the cast was limited as to what they could say. Myers opened up by saying that “Wednesday Season 2 is being worked on right now and the storyline is so top secret even we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Watch the Wednesday cast address more fan theories in the video posted above.