‘Wednesday’ Actor Percy Hynes White Issues Response To Social Media Posts Accusing Him Of Sex Assaults

Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe on Season 1 of Netflix hit “Wednesday,” has issued a statement addressing social media posts regarding alleged sexual assaults.

The 21-year-old White was accused in several tweets posted in January of alleged sexual activities with several women, among them at least one minor. The tweets are no longer posted.

White defended himself in an Instagram story statement. He avoided specifics on the allegations and did not address why he was responding months after the initial accusations surfaced.

“Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation against me online,” White posted on Tuesday. “Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats.

“The rumors are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims.”

White added that his character on “Wednesday” was being conflated with his real-life persona.

“Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful” White added. “My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message.”

He concluded by thanking his supporters.

“It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people,” he wrote. “I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”