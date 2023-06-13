Warner Bros. Pictures Animation Names Shane Prigmore Senior Creative Advisor

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation has hired Shane Prigmore to serve as Senior Creative Advisor for the newly relaunched film unit under President Bill Damaschke.

In addition to advising on creative development for WBPA’s ambitious production slate, Prigmore will also direct a film for the unit. He will be based at the studio’s HQ in Burbank, reporting directly to Damaschke.

A veteran of Skydance Animation, Walt Disney Television Animation, DreamWorks Animation, and LAIKA, the Annie Award winner returns to Warner Bros. more than two decades after the company gave him his start on the seminal animated classic The Iron Giant.

Prigmore’s announcement comes just as Damaschke has outlined his strategy for the newly relaunched features animation division to energize its legacy IP and develop partnerships with artists and creators worldwide to foster a slate of original storytelling resonant with global audiences of all ages.

“Shane is a trusted colleague and respected creator and executive in animation,” Damaschke said. “As we build a studio for and led by filmmakers, we are thrilled to welcome him home to WBPA to help lead us into this next chapter.”

“I’m thrilled and honored to be joining the talented team at Warner Bros Pictures Animation as we work to build and define the next, great chapter of this Studio’s creative future,” Prigmore said. “I am proud and especially fond of my past artistic collaborations with Bill, as well as my time at Warner Bros. at the start of my career. I could not be more excited to be collaborating with both once again.”

Prigmore is 28-year vet in animation as an animator, designer, storyteller and creative leader. At Skydance Animation, he served as SVP, Development, guiding the creation of major feature film and series projects set for future release. As VP, Creative at Walt Disney Television Animation, Prigmore spearheaded the development of animated content across multiple platforms, including the critically acclaimed DuckTales, Amphibia, The Owl House and Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur.

Prigmore is a two-time Annie Award winner for his work on LAIKA’s stop-motion feature Coraline and DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods. He has contributed to the creation of such revered feature films as How to Train Your Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers, The Boxtrolls and The Lego Movie and beloved series including The Proud Family, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and Tangled: The Series.