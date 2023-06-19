You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Warner Bros Discovery Launches Trio Of Thai HBO Originals; ‘Khun Pan 3’ & Two Unscripted Shows

MarkKim + Chef
MarkKim + Chef Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros Discovery has announced three Thai HBO Asia Originals, including a third and final season of action fantasy Khun Pan and unscripted shows MarkKim + Chef and Deane’s Dynasty.

All three Thai-language shows will launch exclusively on HBO and HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Set in 1950 after the Second World War, Khun Pan 3 is directed and written by Kongkiat Komesiri and produced by Sahamongkolfilm International. The story follows sorcerer cop Khun Pan in a mission to hunt down two bandits and uncover a conspiracy. 

The cast is headed by Ananda Everingham, Mario Maurer, Phakin Khamwilaisak, Sarika Sathsilpsupa and Bhumibhat Thavornsiri. The first two seasons of Khun Pan will be streamed on regional on-demand service HBO Go ahead of the premiere of the third season. 

Cooking show MarkKim + Chef follows soon-to-be married Thai television stars Kimberley Anne Woltemas and Mark Prin Suparat, neither of whom has much experience in the kitchen, as they learn to cook under the guidance of professional chefs. The show is produced by IFA Media.

Produced by 247 Pictures, reality series Deane’s Dynasty follows Thai celebrity power couple Lydia and Matthew Deane as they attempt to navigate the dramas of fame and family. 

“This upcoming slate of HBO Asia Originals is reflective of the growing popularity of Thai content. We are proud to partner with Sahamongkolfilm International, IFA Media and 247 Pictures to champion homegrown creators, spotlight an incredible line up of Thai actors and bring local storytelling to audiences in the region and beyond,” said Magdalene Ew, Head of Content – Entertainment at Warner Bros Discovery, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

