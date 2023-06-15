Walt Disney’s Los Feliz Mansion For Rent At A Cool $40,000 Per Month

The story of Walt Disney’s successful career in Los Angeles began in the Los Feliz area of the city, with his first studio nestled on a side street.

Now, you can rent the four-bedroom home that Disney built for his family in the area after a few years of animation success. The Robb Report indicates the home is available for rent at $40,000 per month.

The animator built the home in 1932, enlisting architect Frank Crowhurst. Film director Timur Bekmambetov bought it in 2011 for $3.7 million, sight unseen. And now, it’s up for rent.

“This property was chosen by Walt Disney as the place to raise his family, and also coincided with a transition of Disney Studios from fledgling enterprise toward entertainment giant,” listing agent Chase Campen of Compass said in a statement to the Robb Report.

The home is located on Woking Way in Los Feliz, and is said to have inspired 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It also was where Disney created Cinderella (1950) and Pinocchio (1940), as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The 6,400-square-foot abode only took Disney three months to build, with Bekmambetov h restoring it over the last decade .

The home has such original details as a spiral staircase, stained-glass windows, vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, and hand-painted murals. It also has a screening room where Disney used to watch dailies and first-runs with this family.