‘Walker Independence’ Officially Dead After Efforts To Find New Home Following CW Cancellation Fail

It’s final. There will be no second season for Walker Independence. Efforts to find a new home for the CBS Studios-produced Walker spinoff were unsuccessful following cancellation by the CW, sources have confirmed to Deadline.

Executive producer Jared Padalecki earlier told Deadline’s sister site TVLine, which first reported the show would not be moving elsewhere, that they were “aggressively looking for a place that Walker Independence could land,” but ultimately came up short.

Starring Matt Barr and Katherine McNamara, Walker Independence, whose pilot was written by Seamus Fahey based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, and directed by Larry Teng, was set in the late 1800s. It followed an affluent Bostonian named Abby Walker (McNamara), whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their trek out West. Consumed by a need for vengeance, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), described as a “lovable rogue in search of a purpose” in the logline. The pair soon find themselves in Independence, Texas, where they encounter a diverse and eclectic cohort of citizens hiding from their demons and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change themselves in the small town.

Fahey, Teng and Padalecki exec produced with Fricke and Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. CBS Studios is the studio behind both Walker, which was renewed for a fourth season, and Walker Independence.