Voltron Global, The Company That Purchased Tyler Perry’s Original Atlanta Studio, Launches Production Outfit 

EXCLUSIVE: Voltron Global, the holding company that purchased Tyler Perry’s first expansive Atlanta studio lot, is moving into the content game with a full-service film and TV production company.

The production outfit will be known as Voltron Global Productions. The company said today it will be the home to multi-genre and cross-platform productions guided by Voltron Global CEO Steven Greenberg. The company will self-finance, package, and produce projects of all sizes from Pangaea Studios, the 50-acre film and television lot owned by Tyler Perry until 2018. The lot was previously known as Areu Studios.

Pangaea is currently Atlanta’s second-largest movie and TV studio, boasting a residential backlot, a full post-production facility, and six sound stages complete with next-generation LED tiles. Voltron has said it will develop, finance, and produce anywhere from three to six projects a year, with a mandate to serve as a supplier of mainstream projects for studios as well as major streamers.

“We’re thrilled to unveil Voltron Global Productions, a full-service enterprise where we can unleash compelling stories for streaming, TV, and theatrical distribution, all on a grand scale,” said Greenberg.

At Voltron, Greenberg will oversee content creation from script to screen. The Exec has over 25 years of experience across varied business interests. Prior to founding the company, he served as the General Manager of the North American Retail and Distribution Channel at Dell. Most recently, Greenberg was CEO of NA Television/Film & Global Music at Production Resource Group LLC.

Greenberg and Voltron initially took a stake in Pangaea Studios following Perry’s sale in 2018, providing financing for the lot known at the time as Areu Studios. Greenberg later acquired a majority stake in the studio in April 2021, at which point it was renamed Pangaea Studios. In early 2022, the company purchased the land adjacent to its Atlanta campus adding 20 acres of additional production space.

Productions to shoot on the lot under Voltron’s tenure include Disney’s Ms. Marvel and the Hulu series The Other Black Girl.

Greenberg added: “Having strategically acquired key players in the entertainment sector and successfully revitalized these companies, we now possess a comprehensive suite of entertainment services. Leveraging these invaluable assets, we are poised to deliver captivating narratives to global audiences in a cost-effective manner.”